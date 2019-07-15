Court hands down one-year jail term for driver followed by deportation

Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced a family driver to one year in jail for sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl while he was driving her home.

In May 2019, the Syrian girl was on the front passenger seat, while her older sister was on the back seat, when the 34-year-old Indian driver touched her private parts.

The girl yelled at the driver and forced his hand away. She even slapped him, but he was laughing and asked her to sit on his lap and drive the car.

The sister, 9, saw what the driver did and alerted her mother when they arrived home at Al Barsha.

“She told me that she slapped the defendant. I told her that she can’t slap a man her father’s age but she told me that he had touched her inappropriately. Her sister confirmed what happened,” the mother said in records.

The parents alerted the police who apprehended the driver.