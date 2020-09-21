Dubai: A Dubai driver is on trial for sexually abusing a three-year-old boy when no one else was around.
The child’ mother told Dubai Public Prosecution that the 57-year-old defendant from Sri Lanka is the husband of her maid, and was driving her son and other children to the nursery.
In July this year, she was told by other mothers about the defendant abusing the children and touching their bodies inappropriately. “The boy’s mother reported the incident to the police station. She was angry and almost crying. She kept talking with her son about the defendant to know what happened. She was shocked when her son recounted innocently what the accused had done to him on the couch in the living room,” an officer said, according to official records. According to prosecution, the boy told her mother that he hates the house, the couch and the defendant.
Criminal record
The defendant had a criminal record in sexual abuse cases, with a similar case registered against him in February. Records did not disclose further details about the cases.
The defendant has been charged with sexually abusing the toddler. A verdict is expected by the Dubai Court of First Instance on September 30 while the defendant will remain under police custody.