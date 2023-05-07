Sharjah: Sharjah Police stepped in to help a Russian tourist who was stranded in the UAE due to financial issues and enabled him to return safely to his country.
The incident came to the light on Friday, May 5, when a police patrol passing on Airport Road towards Al Dhaid spotted a man sitting on the grass under the bridge leading to the entrance to Sharjah International Airport. He was in a bad condition and showed signs of fatigue and exhaustion.
He was subsequently taken to Sharjah Police Station.
After investigations, it was found that he was from Russia and had come to the country last April as tourist cyclist but had run into financial problems. He was unable to communicate his concerns and remained stranded.
Immediately, the Sharjah Police started providing necessary services to the tourist, booked him a hotel room and arranged a travel ticket. He was also provided due counselling. A team escorted the tourist to the Sharjah airport for his return flight home to ensure that all his travel procedures were completed.
The European tourist thanked Sharjah Police for their support and assistance in helping him return to his homeland, and for the care that was provided to him.
“This country amazes me as most of its people are distinguished by their happiness. I have noticed the multiplicity of nationalities and foreign communities in Sharjah and other Emirates, and there is no concept of racism among them. This is beautiful and rare. I love the UAE,” he said.