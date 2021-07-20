FUJAIRAH: The Fujairah Police have arrested a 31-year-old Chinese man for killing an Emirati man in an armed robbery.
According to a statement by Fujairah Police, the body of a 39-year-old Emirati man was found behind Eid Al Musallah on Saturday.
In less than 48 hours, officers investigated the matter and arrested a Chinese man who had shot the Emirati to death with a pistol.
Brigadier Hameed Al Yamahi, General Director of Police Operations at Fujairah Police, said the suspect stole valuables from the victim before using a gun to kill him.
“The forensic doctor confirmed that it was a crime. A team of officers was formed to track the suspect and arrest him,” said Al Yamahi.
The suspect admitted to the crime when he was arrested.
Brigadier Mohammad Al Shaer, Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Fujairah Police, said that fingerprints and other evidence were collected from the crime scene and the victim’s car which was found in a deserted area near the sea.
“The suspect claimed that he saw the vehicle of the victim in a dark area behind Eid Al Musallah. He opened the back door and threatened the victim with a gun. The victim tried to escape and stepped outside the car but the suspect opened fire from a pistol,” said Al Shaer.
The victim died and the suspect fled with the car.
He parked the car near the sea in a deserted place and escaped with the victim’s wallets and other valuables.
“He stole the pistol from a villa during a robbery and used it in the crime. He guided officers to the location of the gun.”
The suspect has been transferred to public prosecution to finish the investigation.