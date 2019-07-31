For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced an electrician to three years in jail followed by deportation for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in her house.

The incident dates back to 2018 during which time the girl was repeatedly abused.

The French girl testified that their 43-year-old Sri Lankan maid, who was working for the family for six years, had an affair with the 43-year-old Indian defendant and allowed him to enter the house in Bur Dubai when her parents were out.

The girl said the defendant used to spend some time in the maid’s room before sitting with her as she watched TV along with her siblings.

He touched her inappropriately several times. “He told me not to inform my parents. I was afraid ... After a year, I told my friend in school and she advised me to speak to our maid, but she asked me not to inform my parents and keep it a secret,” the girl testified.

The girl’s 39-year-old mother testified that she was shocked when her daughter informed her about the repeated abuse.

Dubai Police arrested the defendant and Dubai Public Prosecution charged him with sexually abusing the girl.