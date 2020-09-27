A 42-year-old Afghani defendant has admitted to killing a Vietnamese woman at International City in Dubai over a spat for Dh100. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A Dubai worker has been accused of killing a masseuse over a spat for Dh100. He strangulated her to death with a scarf, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday. Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with premeditated murder.

The 42-year-old Afghani defendant admitted to killing the Vietnamese woman at International City in Dubai, when she refused to return the Dh100 that he had paid her for sexual services. The defendant claimed that he was impotent and so he couldn’t avail of the services from the masseuse as agreed upon. However, she refused to return the money. It was then that he decided to kill her for revenge. He strangulated her first with a scarf and later used a wire lying nearby. He stole some jewellery also and left.

According to official records, the woman was found lying dead on the bed in June this year, three days after the murder.

Dubai Police later identified the woman and the killer, who was arrested within 24 hours. During interrogation, the defendant admitted of murdering the woman. “He claimed that he was walking in the area when he came across a massage centre. He entered the place and met the victim who offered him sexual services for Dh100. He later asked her to return the money, but she refused,” said an Emirati policeman on record.

The victim had threatened to alert the security guards in the building if he insisted on having his money back and also told him that she would get him arrested. “He claimed that he was angry and thought of revenge. He strangulated her to death with a red scarf and later used a wire as well. He damaged the surveillance cameras at the massage centre and escaped.”

The defendant told prosecutors that he had asked the victim to return Dh50 and just have a massage session since he was impotent, but she refused. Surveillance cameras at the massage centre confirmed the defendant’s entry into the massage room.