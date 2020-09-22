Defendant threatened to defame woman with her private picture if she stopped paying

Dubai: A Dubai expatriate illegally obtained more than Dh235,000 from a woman with false promise of marriage, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old Yemeni defendant lured the Emirati woman into sending him money with a promise to marry her, until she reported him to Al Barsha Police Station.

The 32-year-old Emirati victim testified that she had met the defendant through an arranged marriage website and he offered to marry her in April 2019.

“He told me that he was an Emirati and gave me a different name. After some time, our relationship developed and we exchanged numbers as I trusted him,” said the woman in records.

The defendant then asked for money from the victim to help him clear his rent.

She wrote cheques to him until he threatened to contact her brother and tell him about their relationship. He blackmailed her using her private picture that she had sent him.

“I sent him money and cheques as I was afraid of him. He used to call me around my salary date. I had sent him about Dh235,000 in total. I used to transfer amounts between Dh1,000 and Dh2,000 to his bank account,” she added.

She alleged that 11 cheques issued by her were bounced by him and the bounced cheques were presented at Ajman Court.

“He threatened to inform my brother about our relationship. Finally, I reported the incident to police.”

Dubai Police summoned the defendant for questioning. He claimed the cheques were a payment for an amount of Dh50,000 that he had lent the victim. He said during interrogation that she had told him to buy clothes for Dh190,000 and sent the cheques as guarantee.

Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with illegally obtaining money, issuing threats and insulting the victim via WhatsApp.