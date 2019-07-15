Man abused passenger and stole her gifts she had bought for her children

A person in jail. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: A taxi driver who molested a female passenger and stole her bags while he was taking her to the airport was sentenced to nine months in jail, to be followed by deportation, the Dubai Court of First Instance ruled.

The 30-year-old Pakistani defendant also stole the woman’s gifts that she had bought for her children back home.

According to official records, in November 2018, the woman, whose age and nationality were not disclosed, took the taxi in Abu Dhabi to the Dubai International Airport.

The woman told officers that the defendant touched her breast and then dragged her by the hair and threw her outside the vehicle when she refused to have sex with him.

He stole her bag, three mobile phones, Dh3,000 in cash and her luggage containing clothes, shoes and sweets she had bought as gifts for her children.

The woman went to Jebel Ali police station but for two days the policemen couldn’t get to the bottom of the issue as she was constantly crying.

“She was crying all the time and she stayed in the station for two days. I showed her pictures of people in our system and she identified the defendant and thanked me. She claimed that the defendant stole her money, phones and bags. He stole gifts she had bought for her little children,” said the 39-year-old policeman in records.

She pointed to her chest and told the policeman that the driver touched her body and dragged her by her hair.

“We identified the driver who was arrested at Abu Dhabi Airport while he was trying to leave the country,” he said.

The defendant admitted that he dropped the woman in Jebel Ali and stole her belongings.

He told Dubai Public Prosecution that the victim yelled at him when he talked to her about sex and wanted to take her to a hotel room for one hour.