Dubai: A policeman was forced to fire a warning shot in Dubai’s Naif area after a man resisted arrest, a Dubai court heard on Sunday.
In April of this year a police patrol received a call from the operation room to check on a Nigerian man seen looking suspicious near a bank.
Three policeman confronted the 30-year-old defendant but were attacked by the defendant.
“He resisted arrest and tried to grab my weapon,” said the officer. “I fired a warning shot in the air to scare him but he escaped,” he added.
The officers asked for back up and arrested the defendant who appeared to be working illegally for a different sponsor.
Three officers sustained minor injuries in the attack.
The defendant admitted to assaulting the three policemen.
He was charged with physically assaulting three policemen and working for a different sponsor.
A verdict is expected on August 23.