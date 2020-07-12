1.2028892-1870220748
A typical view of Naif in Deira Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
Dubai: A policeman was forced to fire a warning shot in Dubai’s Naif area after a man resisted arrest, a Dubai court heard on Sunday.

In April of this year a police patrol received a call from the operation room to check on a Nigerian man seen looking suspicious near a bank.

Three policeman confronted the 30-year-old defendant but were attacked by the defendant.

“He resisted arrest and tried to grab my weapon,” said the officer. “I fired a warning shot in the air to scare him but he escaped,” he added.

The officers asked for back up and arrested the defendant who appeared to be working illegally for a different sponsor.

Three officers sustained minor injuries in the attack.

The defendant admitted to assaulting the three policemen.

He was charged with physically assaulting three policemen and working for a different sponsor.

A verdict is expected on August 23.