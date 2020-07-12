1 of 12
YOGA AT THE TOP of BURJ KHALIFA: In celebration of Dubai Summer Surprises, Burj Khalifa is hosting a series of yoga classes at the top of the tallest building in the world. Enjoy the location and the height of iconic Burj Khalifa when you sign in to this series of yoga classes brought to you by At the Top-Burj Khalifa (level 124) in collaboration with Core Direction. Classes will take place every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday until September 3rd, starting at 7am.
BOMBAY BOROUGH REOPENS WITH GREAT DEALS: DIFC's newest Indian Bar and Eatery – is officially open and is ready to serve guests. To celebrate the reopening, the venue is offering a limited-time deal of Buy 3, Get 1 Free on their Express Lunch Menu. Start on the right note with a sharing portion of Chutney Papad Tokri, before tucking into the Smalls menu. Then, choose your main from an extensive selection of Street Grills, Big Plates and Biryanis, for the price of Dh79 per person.
SHAKE SHACK LAUNCHES IN DEIRA CITY CENTRE: The New York-styled modern day “roadside” burger stand, has opened its newest restaurant at City Centre Deira. Historically, the commercial center of Dubai, Deira today is a place with a vibrant art and heritage scene for locals and visitors to enjoy. Celebrating Deira’s charm as well as the gradual re-opening of the city’s food and beverage industry, Shake Shack’s eighth Dubai Shack within City Centre Deira is home to a specially commissioned work of art. Check it out when you visit.
DUBAI SUMMER DAILY SURPRISES: Enjoy unmissable exclusive offers on a huge selection of big-name brands and products. Monday’s Deal of the Day comes courtesy of Naturalizer at their BurJuman and Dubai Festival City Mall stores. The brand’s entire range of women’s shoes will be reduced to an Dh99 each. The huge reduction is available on Naturalizer’s most popular lines, including shoes, sandals and boots for all occasions.
CHICAGO MEATPACKERS’ SUMMER OFFERS: As part of Dubai Summer Surprises, diners can dive into the Chicago Meatpackers Burger alongside a pint of hops for a special price of Dh100 from July 12 to 18. An extravagant fireworks display will take place at 8.30pm each evening from July 16 to 18. Additionally, Every Tuesday, guests can enjoy three bottles of selected craft hops from around the globe paired with the house signature 24 hour marinated chicken wings and world-famous Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce flown in from Chicago for Dh115 per person.
GET A FREE LUNCH AT ULTRA: Launching this week, healthy eatery Ultra Brasserie, will match the value of any Dubai Marina Mall, Marina Plaza or Emaar Square supermarket receipt in credit to be used at either of their branches, Sunday to Friday between the hours of 11am to 2pm. In efforts to give back to their local community and regular customers, the restaurants loyalty program also offers 15 per cent off the bill and 10 per cent cash back to redeemable on future visits.
DISTILLERY GASTROPUB INDUSTRY NIGHT: Souk Al Manzil’s popular hangout, Distillery Gastropub is launching a night dedicated to treating the UAE’s hospitality industry. Starting on Sunday July 12, Industry Night at Distillery will invite all hospitality employees to enjoy a flat 30 per cent discount off their total bill. All items available on Distillery’s food and beverage menus are applicable to the discount, including tempting snack-style dishes such as spicy tomato bruschetta, beef brisket fries with peppercorn gravy, popcorn prawns with kimchi slaw and spicy Siracha mayo, or a pound of hickory BBQ or spicy Buffalo wings – great for enjoying alongside an after-work drink.
Image Credit: Supplied
FIREWORKS AT THE POINTE: The outdoor dining and shopping destination on the Palm Jumeirah with views of The Atlantis Hotel, will play host to three nights of fireworks and delicious deals at some of its most popular restaurants. The fireworks will take place from July 16 to July 18 at 8.30pm, while residents and visitors can enjoy a special DSS menu daily from July 12 to July 18 with savings of 30 per cent to 50 per cent and “Buy 1, Get 1 Free” offers on selected dishes in participating eateries.
MCGETTIGAN’S SUNDAY MADNESS: Prepare to spin and win at McGettigan’s. From 4 pm daily, guests who enter the JLT venue will be given all the 80’s gameshow feels. Receive a ticket on arrival and be entered into the nightly McGettigan’s Madness draws at 6pm, 8pm and 10 pm. The McGettigan’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’, means you can win Dh5,000 cash, hotel stays, and the chance to ‘Eat Free for a Year’ at McGettigan’s.
DUBAI'S IMG WORLDS OF ADVENTURE: Indoor theme park IMG Worlds of Adventure with a limited time offer entry price of Dh20 for UAE residents and pay as you go for all attractions at Dh25 per ride.
ANOTHER BASTILLE DAY CELEBRATION: The French Bistro, Couqley French Bistro & Bar, has created a limited-edition Charlotte Aux Framboises. For the price of Dh43, from the July 14 until the 18 of , customers can bite into a creamy raspberry mousse, wrapped in crispy lady finger biscuits and topped with fresh raspberries. Available for dine-in.
CELEBRATE BASTILLE DAY: On July 14, Deliveroo and French favorite restaurant Carine have come together to create an exclusive limited-edition classic French Caramel Mille-Feuille dessert. This Caramel Mille-Feuille, much like Carine’s cuisine, is straightforward and made with authentic French ingredients. Layered with salted caramel, a dash of crème fraîche and creamy fresh Beurre de Baratte, folded into the dough. Priced at Dh45, the classic favourite will be available for one-day only (14th July), until stocks last
