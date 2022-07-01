Dubai: Dubai Traffic Police recently warned motorists against using police and emergency vehicle warning lights, after two vehicles were spotted on the road taking undue advantage of the exclusive entitlement of police and emergency vehicles to have right of way.
Colonel Juma bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, urged road users to adhere to traffic laws to avoid facing legal liabilities and prevent endangering their lives and those of others.
Col bin Suwaidan said police patrols had recently impounded two vehicles on two separate occasions for illegally fitting their vehicles with emergency warning lights, similar to the ones used on police vehicles, giving other motorists a false impression of authority and thereby securing right of way on priority.
“We spotted one [vehicle] on Emirates Road and the other on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Reports were filed against the owners of the two vehicles and the vehicles were confiscated and the owners fined,” he added.