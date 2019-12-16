Representational image. Image Credit: iStockphoto

Dubai: A Dubai optician has been sentenced to three months in jail for kissing and sexually abusing a customer during an eye test, a Dubai court heard on Monday.

The 31-year-old Indian defendant apologised to the customer after allegedly kissing the 31-year-old Filipina on the cheek while she was undergoing an eye test for a driving licence in Al Muraqabbat in September this year.

“The defendant was conducting the test and then started asking me personal questions,” said the victim. “He invited me to dinner and I kept refusing. He blocked my way when the test finished and held my left hand and tried to kiss me,” she added.

“I kept pushing him away but he kissed me. I was shocked and left the shop,” she said.

She told the driving institute employee what happened and he took her back to the optician’s to ask for an apology.

“The defendant made a written apology and stamped it using the shop’s stamp. The next day I went to the police station and filed a case,” the victim added.

Dubai Public Prosecution used the apology as evidence.