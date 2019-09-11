Dubai

Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced a man to one year in jail to be followed by deportation for robbing a massage customer who was lured into a fake massage centre.

According to official records, the 29-year-old customer was walking in International City looking for a massage centre when he saw a massage card on a car window.

He called the number on the card and a girl who answered the phone guided him to the fake massage centre in a residential building.

When the girl opened the door, the victim saw the 41-year-old Pakistani defendant sitting on the sofa.

“I paid the girl the massage fees and the man left. After I had finished the massage, the defendant with other two men knocked me to the ground and physically assaulted me,” the customer said in records.

They stole his phone and Dh1,400 from his wallet while he was bleeding from his nose.

The defendant then threatened to hand him over to the police because he had availed an illegal massage service.

“He told me that having a massage is illegal and that I would be punished,” the victim added.

While the two men and the girl left the apartment, the victim and the defendant were left behind. Records didn’t explain why they were locked inside.

According to Dubai public prosecution, the victim and the defendant started yelling asking for help from outside.

Security guards called Dubai Police who arrested the duo.