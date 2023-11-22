DUBAI: Vigilant inspectors from Dubai Customs have prevented as many as 783 smuggling attempts, including 540 drug-related cases, through Dubai Airports between January and September this year, the authority said today.
The drug-related cases included passengers who have ingested drugs with the intention of smuggling them into the country.
Dubai Customs said its officials are equipped with necessary expertise and cutting-edge devices, including advanced X-ray machines for detecting concealed items such as drugs within the human body. This technology enhances the efficiency of customs inspectors, enabling them to identify and combat attempts to smuggle drugs through ingestion. Customs inspectors also undergo intensive training courses, and are equipped with top-notch scientific and practical skills to effectively detect and combat drug smuggling attempts.
Khalid Ahmed, Acting Director of Passenger Operations Department, said, “We operate within Dubai Customs’ strategic plan for 2021-2026, with its core principles, including global customs leadership in security. We fully understand the constant increase in passenger numbers and acknowledge our responsibility to protect the community. Our highly competent employees and multiple departments work around the clock without interruption to enhance security and shield individuals from any attempts to smuggle prohibited substances.”
He underscored the heightened security awareness of customs officers and their continuous training at the highest levels to detect restricted, prohibited and smuggled materials. The department’s sustainable efforts include the development of innovative customs projects that boost operational efficiency by updating customs systems and supporting procedures, ensuring the smooth flow of passengers, and reinforcing inspection and examination operations.