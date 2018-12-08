Dubai: A supervisor who groped his female co-worker in a lift while moving furniture has been jailed for three months.
The Nepalese woman porter accompanied her 28-year-old Indian supervisor to a building to move furniture in Al Quoz in July 2018.
The packaging company where the Nepalese and her supervisor worked was hired to transport furniture of a client when the 28-year-old boss groped his co-worker in the elevator and kissed her.
The woman porter reported the matter to police following which the Indian was arrested.
The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the accused in absentia.
Presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi said the defendant, who pleaded not guilty, will be deported following the completion of his punishment.
This is the second ruling of its kind against the Indian culprit who was also handed three months for groping another co-worker in Bur Dubai in a separate case.
The Nepalese co-worker testified that she accompanied her boss to the building to move some furniture.
“He walked in behind me to the lift. He first touched my hand and then he groped me. He also kissed me against my will. I got angry and pushed him,” she claimed to prosecutors.
A police sergeant told prosecutors that the defendant alleged during questioning that he grabbed the woman to prevent her from falling in the lift and maintained that he didn’t grope her.
The defendant is entitled a retrial, as per the Criminal Procedures Law, after he surrenders himself.