Six arrested and charged with theft while one still at large

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A gang of seven men barged into a private company in Dubai, assaulted two victims and stole gold jewellery and cash worth Dh62,000, an official said on Tuesday.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Hassan Abdul Rahim said that the two victims were in the electronic firm of their brother in Deira when the gang struck at night.

“The man and his sister were inside the company owned by their brother when one of the suspects knocked on the door asking for the company’s owner. The man told him that their brother was not in, following which one of the suspects punched him. Soon other suspects came in, turned off the lights, closed the door and physically assaulted the man,” Rahim said.

The suspects then stole the victim’s wallet, assaulted his sister when she refused to give her bag to them before stealing Dh50,000 from a drawer. They stole Dh2,200 from the victims, three gold necklaces and one gold ring worth Dh7,000 and 60,000 Indian rupees (Dh3,000).

Prosecutor Khalid Al Ameri, from Deira prosecution, who questioned the suspects, said that Dubai police identified the suspects and arrested six of them.

“The seventh suspect is still at large. He was the brains behind the robbery. The suspects confessed of their crime during interrogation,” prosecutor Al Ameri said.