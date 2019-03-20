Threats came via WhatsApp warning man to steer clear of the accused’s wife

Image Credit: Getty Images

Dubai: A chef allegedly threatened to cut off his love rival’s manhood and kill him if he didn’t leave his wife alone, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Sri Lankan chef was charged after he sent WhatsApp messages to the Indian man, threatening to kill him and rape his mother if he didn’t steer clear of his wife. According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant confessed to sending the messages to the 33-year-old Indian, threatening to kill him while he was in a local mall.

“I will kill you at [the local mall] — I will cut off your manhood,” the threats read as per court records.

The Indian said that when he received the messages he was terrified and decided to alert police.

“He threatened to kill me and insulted me with his messages,” said the victim. “I panicked and feared that he would actually carry out his threats.” He filed a case at Al Rafa’a police station and the accused was apprehended.

The defendant admitted to sending the threats during interrogation.

Prosecutors said that the messages were found in sent items on WhatsApp on the defendant’s phone and also on the Indian’s device.