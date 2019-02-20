Dubai: A Saudi businessman has been accused of trespassing on his neighbour’s property to attack and molest a sleeping woman, Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Wednesday.
The defendant, 56, was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the alleged crime in last August. The Moroccan woman, 33, testified that at 6am, she was asleep in her apartment in Al Barsha, when the defendant pulled her hair.
She yelled at him but he attacked her and ripped her shirt.
“He slapped me and I kept resisting him. He tried to kiss me until I managed to push him away and call the police. He snatched the phone and slammed it on the floor and refused to leave the room,” said the woman.
She managed to push him outside the apartment and waited for ten minutes before going down to the building’s security guard to ask him to call Dubai Police.
“I returned to the apartment and the defendant followed me and said that he will pay for the damaged phone. I asked the guard to take him outside the apartment and called the police.”
An Emirati police officer said that he reached the building 15 minutes after the woman called 999 for help.
“She was crying and terrified and told me what happened. I arrested the defendant who was under the influence of alcohol,” said the police officer.
Meanwhile, the security guard testified that the defendant, who is a resident in the building, knew the woman’s friend who lives with her in the apartment.
The defendant was charged with sexual abuse, assault, insult, trespassing, damaging a Dh4,000 mobile phone and consuming alcohol.
The session was held behind closed doors and a verdict will be issued on February 27.