Dubai: Two Emirati brothers have been cleared of supplying drugs to an Emirati woman who died of an overdose, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday.

The Emirati woman was found dead in her hotel room by hotel staff last November after she overdosed on Tramadol. Different types of tablets were found next to her body, according to police.

The brothers, aged 21 and 24, were additionally charged with using and possessing drugs. They were found not guilty but will be deferred to the Misdemeanours Court to face a charge of consuming drugs.

“When I arrived a team of forensic experts was already at the crime scene examining the woman’s body,” said an Emirati police officer.

The officer said they found a number of tablets next to her bed and when he went downstairs he saw the two brothers being questioned by other officers from Bur Dubai police station at the hotel’s reception.

A lawyer defending the two brothers said that the evidence had been manipulated to convict his clients. He said that when the woman was found dead in a hotel room, her belongings which included reports of her medical condition, had disappeared.