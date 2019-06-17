For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche /Gulf News archives

Dubai: A salesman has been accused of molesting a schoolboy at a clothing shop in Dubai, a court heard on Monday.

The Emirati boy, 16, was at the store in Naif market when the Afghan defendant, 29, sexually abused him in April 2019.

The teen testified that he was praying at a mosque and then saw the defendant who asked him to come to his clothing shop.

“He claimed that he was selling clothes for men but I was surprised when I found out that the shop was selling women’s clothes. He touched my back twice and I escaped from the shop,” the boy testified.

According to official records, the mother of the boy informed the father about the abuse, following which the Dubai Police was alerted.

“I went to the shop and asked the defendant if he molested my son, but he didn’t say a word. I saw my son running outside the shop through security camera in the area. My son was scared and terrified,” the father said in records.