Question:

I am a non-Muslim woman who has been married to a non-Muslim man for 7 years. Currently, I want to divorce because my husband does not support me and my two children, noting that my husband has a company and owns properties. My question is, do I have the right, according to the new law, to request a divorce?

Am I legally entitled to ask my husband to give me half of what he owns of real estate and half of his money? Am I legally entitled to claim custody? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the following:

According to Article 7 of Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status for Non-Muslims, the spouses can request for divorce and be granted if either spouse expresses in court his/her desire to separate and terminate the marriage, without any need to justify their reason, to demonstrate harm, or to put the blame on the other party.