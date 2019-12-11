Illustrative image: Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with possessing different amounts of illegal substances including marijuana oil used in e-cigarettes. Image Credit: AP

Dubai

An American traveller was caught at Dubai International Airport with marijuana oil used in e-cigarettes and 147 pieces of Cannabis candy, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

The 42-year-old American defendant was arrested in September at the airport as he was carrying 37 pods of ‘marijuana oil’ or cannabidiol, known as CBD in his luggage.

Inspectors found with him marijuana oil weighing 675 grams, 112 pieces of cannabis weighs 528 grams, 19 pills of illegal painkiller and 1.1 grams of cocaine powder.

Records didn’t mention from which country the traveller came to Dubai.

A lab report confirmed the substance found inside his luggage was illegal CBD oil.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with possessing different amounts of illegal substances.

The defendant confessed the charge and claimed that the drugs were for his personal use and that he was a transit traveller.

His lawyer told the judges that the drugs were for personal use only.