Dubai: Thousands of CCTV cameras in Dubai that employ artificial intelligence (AI) have made the emirate one of the world’s smartest cities for policing, Dubai Police officials said on Monday.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the cameras under the Oyoon project have proved very successful in cracking down on crimes.

“Oyoon has achieved big successes. Dubai Police is keen to implement the latest technologies for crime prevention in the emirate,” Maj Gen Al Mansouri said on the sidelines of the International Crime Prevention Conference in Dubai.

Surveillance cameras of various Dubai Government agencies have become part of the project to provide a live feed to a Central Command Centre, he said.

Under the AI network, security cameras across the city relay live images of security breaches to the Central Command Centre. The cameras monitor criminal behaviour in three sectors — tourism, traffic and brick and mortar facilities.

The network is being phased in to meet the Dubai 2021 Vision requirements of a smart city.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, director of Criminal Investigation Department, gave an insight into how Oyoon works at tourist hotspots like malls and landmarks.

“It helps to solve tourist problems and sends notification to our teams to take necessary action. It is part of our strategy to prevent crime in the emirate by linking thousands of cameras,” Brig Al Jallaf said.

The two-day conference has brought together chiefs of regional police forces and 400 senior officials from law enforcement entities across the Middle East to discuss best practices and exchange ideas on crime prevention.

E-crime platform

Using advanced policing technologies will help Dubai Police zero in on many cyber-crimes, a senior security advisor said.