Abu Dhabi: An Indian techie based in Abu Dhabi has been found dead in a Hyderabad hotel room after being fatally stabbed allegedly by his jilted male partner, according to Indian police.

An alumni of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, 29-year old Shrikant Reddy worked for a company in Abu Dhabi and was due to get married next month following his engagement with a woman from Vishakapatnam on June 20.

Police said Reddy’s boyfriend Naresh, 26, was furious over his decision to get married and killed him out of jealousy.

“The suspect then tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat in the same hotel room. He has confessed to the murder and is undergoing treatment at a hospital,” S. Murali Krishna, a senior officer at Hyderabad’s SR Nagar Police Station told Gulf News on Wednesday.

Investigations reveal Reddy, a native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, told his family that he was flying back to the UAE but instead checked in at Hyderabad’s Krrish Inn Lodge on July 2 where he was soon joined by Naresh. The men stayed in the hotel for two days.

“It was a pre-planned murder as Naresh carried a knife to the hotel which he used to stab his partner on July 4. They were in a relationship, having met through social media,” claimed Kirshna

Police said the hotel staff got suspicious when the men remained locked in their room for over 24 hours.