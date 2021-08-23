Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have confiscated three printing presses that were used to print massage centre cards in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
The presses were run by gangs of Asians, and had printed more than 100,000 cards designed to lure unwitting victims to unlicensed massage centres.
In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Police said it had received preliminary information from sources about the location of the presses.
Major General Mohammed Al Rashidi, director of criminal security at the Abu Dhabi Police, said the authorities are keen to curb unlicensed activities and practices that pose a threat to society and public wellbeing. He further urged residents to report any suspicious activities to the Police by calling the dedicated Aman service on 8002626