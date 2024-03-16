Abu Dhabi: A total of 1202 private companies have been found to have engaged in ‘Fake Emiratisation’, violating the UAE’s Emiratisation policies by unlawfully hiring 1963 nationals, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced. These violations, identified during inspections from mid-2022 to March 14, 2024, attempted to circumvent national employment targets, undermining the government’s efforts to promote the employment of UAE nationals in the private sector.
In a robust response to these infringements, MoHRE has imposed substantial fines ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000 for each case. Companies that have breached the Emiratisation rules will also face referrals to the Public Prosecution, based on the gravity of their actions.
Nafis benefits
Further measures taken by the ministry include the recovery of benefits previously accorded to the violating companies and cessation of Nafis benefits, a move aimed at reinforcing the legal repercussions for non-compliance with Emiratisation standards.
MoHRE reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that Emiratisation policies are respected. The ministry emphasised that harmful practices aiming to undermine Emiratisation commitments will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the established legal framework.
Legal actio
“Any attempts to undermine or circumvent Emiratisation commitments will not be tolerated and will be met with stringent legal action,” the Ministry said.
MoHRE urged the public to report any practices that conflict with the Emiratisation policies and decisions, adding that the community can play a critical role in maintaining the integrity of the initiative. Reports can be made through MoHRE’s call Centre at 600590000, or through its smart app and website.