Diriyah Company has unveiled the concept design for The Arena, crafted by London-based HKS Architects. It will be built in Diriyah, located on the outskirts of Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.
The 20,000-seat multipurpose sports, entertainment, and cultural venue marks a crucial milestone in Diriyah's transformation as a critical driver in Saudi Arabia's cultural and economic growth vision.
Diriyah Company's announcement at MIPIM in Cannes is part of the USD 63.2 billion master plan that underpins Diriyah's development.
Located in the heart of The City of Earth, the 76,000 square meter Arena aims to establish itself as the premier venue in the Middle East.
Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: "The Arena in Diriyah is a cornerstone element of our mission to blend tradition with innovation. It exemplifies Diriyah's unique lifestyle offering that harmonizes community, culture, and natural connection, setting a new standard for world-class destinations rooted in Saudi heritage."
The venue will be able to seamlessly transition between different configurations within hours, offering the flexibility to host various events in quick succession.
Adjacent to the Arena in Diriyah will be the Plaza, an outdoor venue for live performances and pop-up shows and an urban park for residents and visitors alike.
The Arena in Diriyah will be one of Diriyah's iconic assets and integral to the unprecedented Diriyah masterplan, aimed at enhancing Saudi Arabia's entertainment scene in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.
