Sharjah: Police experts from 17 countries on Wednesday won the fourth edition of the annual Sharjah Academy of Police Sciences Research Award, with a Dh350,000 prize pool, for their work in countering cybersecurity threats and other fields.

Sharjah Police Academy honoured the winners of the Award, held under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Council of the Academy of Police Sciences.

They were facilitated in the presence of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Vice Chairman of the Council.

Maj Gen Al Shamsi and Brigadier Dr Mohammad Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of the Academy, with the winners Image Credit: Supplied

Maj Gen Al Shamsi told Gulf News that the latest cycle of the Award was distinct from previous editions as it dealt with challenges of current times. He said the Academy seeks to enhance the value of research, encouraging Emirati and Arab researchers in scientific competition.

The police chief also presented certificates to all participants who submitted studies for the award. This year, five new countries joined compared to the previous cycle.

Brigadier Dr Mohammad Khamis Al Othmani, director-general of the Academy, told Gulf News that 83 research papers submitted by analysts from different nationalities included new fields like cybersecurity, metaverse, social media and the fight against drug crimes.

“I take this opportunity to mention the Future Readiness Award, launched by the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, which aims to adopt strategic and forward-looking thinking, by preparing future studies that enhance proactivity and readiness,” he said

Winners

First place winners each won Dh50,000 while Dh5,000 was awarded for every approved research for arbitration and is subject to publication.

In the individual research category, Lieutenant Colonel Dr Saleh bin Salem Al Habsi from Oman claimed the first place for his study on countering threats and security crimes expected from metaverse technologies used by university students in Oman.

The collaborative research category first place award wewas jointly presentednt to Colonel Omar Bakhit Al Shouq and researcher Dr Ashraf Abdul Qader Qandil for their study on the security analyst’s role in combating organised crime.