Sharjah: Sharjah has turned the Expo Centre in to the largest field hospital in the emirate to provide treatment to COVID-19-infected patients while many hotels are being used as quarantine facilities.

These initiatives are part of the Sharjah government’s campaign to step up its efforts to protect the citizens and residents in the emirate against the coronavirus pandemic, according to statement issued by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) on Tuesday.

According to the SGMB report, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has collaborated with the Sharjah government and the Sharjah Committee for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management to ensure the best possible measures to check the spread of coronavirus. However, the statement does not reveal the number of cases in Sharjah.

Primary healthcare centres

As part of its emergency and crisis management plan, Sharjah has identified three dedicated primary healthcare centres — Al Wasit Centre, Al Dhaid Centre, and Al Lulueyah Health Centre — to offer the family and community health care. These centres operate 24 hours a day to receive emergency cases — both COVID-19 and others.

The Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah and the Khorfakkan Hospital have also been designated as hospitals dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients and coordinating with private hospitals in the emirate to follow up on cases and verify their status by sending reports to the Ministry.

Field hospital

Taking advantage of the facilities provided by the Government of Sharjah, the Ministry of Health has also set up the largest field hospital at the Expo Centre Sharjah. It currently has 2,000-bed capacity, which can be increased to 3,000 beds if required. The field hospital works under the supervision and support of the Kuwaiti Hospital in Dubai. The field hospital is equipped with an intensive care unit, laboratory testing services and a mobile radiology device. The field hospital is served by doctors with various specialities as well as nurses and support staff.

Quarantine facilities at hotels

Sharjah has also formed a number of teams to supervise the quarantine and isolation centres in the emirate. A number of hotels have been allocated to offer quarantine facilities. These measures constituted a qualitative addition to the government efforts that