Municipal workers disinfect the streets of Dubai as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday announced 490 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number of patients in the country to 10,839.

Six more deaths from coronavirus have also been confirmed, bringing the country’s death toll to 82, Dr. Amna Al Dahhak, a spokesperson for UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, said during the media briefing.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 112 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking the total number of patients recovered from the virus in the UAE to 2,090.

The ministry expressed sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

The new coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting 29,984 COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

Regulating employer-employee relation

“The UAE is among the first countries that have implemented a slew of measures regulating the employer-employee relationship to safeguard the rights of both parties in light of the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic,” Dr Amna Al Dahhak said.

Ticket for workers

The UAE obliges business owners to pay the end-of-service gratuity and a ticket for workers to return to their home countries, when they end their employment contracts.

Free COVID-19 treatment for workers