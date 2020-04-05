Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE announced 294 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The authorities added that this takes the total number of cases in the country to 1798.
UAE has also announced 19 recoveries.
UAE announces new tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases
