Coronavirus: Residents who wish to leave home for essential purchases must register

Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News

Dubai: The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai confirmed that residents who wish to move during the restrictions must apply for a movement permit. Dubai Media Office announced the new permit facility on Sunday.

The media authority said later, "However,with regard to the exempt sectors and their employees,registration is not required,but they must obtain a letter from the employer stating their movement to&from work.The paper has to be presented if stopped by authorities. It can also be used to waive violations by radar. "

Dubai police update COVID-19 restrictions: Dubai Police cancels violations recorded

Residents who wish to leave home for essential purchases or emergencies must register on this website.

The Committee stressed, in a press release, that only individuals registering on the website will be allowed to leave home. Those violating the restrictions will face stringent legal action, the statement added.

The Committee further added that residents can use the hotline number, 800 737648 to verify rumours, in order to rule out potential misinformation. The body urged people to rely only on official sources for information about the restrictions and not pay heed to un-verified information circulating on social media.

Vital sector workers need letters from employers

Here’s a list of these sectors, members of which are exempted from restrictions 24 hours a day:

- Healthcare services (Hospitals, clinics and pharmacies)

- Food supply outlets (Union Cooperative outlets, supermarkets, groceries)

- Delivery services (Food and medicine)

- Restaurants (operations limited to home deliveries only)

- Manufacturers of medicines and providers of healthcare and medical supplies

- Industrial sector (only vital industries)

- Industrial supply chain for services and basic commodities- Water and electricity sector, petrol and gas stations and district cooling services

- Telecommunications sector

- Media sector

- Airports, airlines, ports, shipping

- Customs duty and border crossings

- Public and private security services

- Municipality services and public and private service providers involved in garbage collection, sewage management and general cleaning and sanitation

- Private and government sector organisations involved in combating the coronavirus (COVID-19).

- Public transport (buses and taxis only; metro and tram services will be suspended)