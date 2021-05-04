Sharjah Police officials have reviewed the comprehensive security and traffic plans that have been put in place for the 27th and 29th nights of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr holidays. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Out of its keenness to extend security and safety throughout the emirate, the Sharjah Police General Command has announced intensification of its preparations and the readiness of its personnel for 27th and 29th nights of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr holidays.

This decision was taken during a meeting conducted virtually and chaired by Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, in the presence of Brigadier General Arif bin Hadeeb, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department, Colonel Dr Ali Bu Allzoud, Deputy Director General of Central Operations, and a number of department directors and officials of Sharjah Police.

The meeting reviewed the comprehensive security and traffic plans that were prepared for the 27th and 29th nights of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr holidays.

As many as 300 patrols will be deployed in all areas and main streets within the city of Sharjah and the Eastern and Central regions to regulate traffic in all squares and near mosques to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and to maintain public order.

The meeting indicated that Tarawih and Tahajjud prayers will be allowed only inside the campus of mosques and not in open squares and roads surrounding mosques in the emirate, in order to ensure compliance with the rules and precautionary measures that have been put in place to ensure public health and safety in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for open Eid prayer at musalla, it will be in accordance with the directives that will be issued later by the competent authorities of the country.

The meeting also checked the readiness of the Central Operations Room and its ability to deal with the various public inquiries received on the 999 and 901 contact numbers.