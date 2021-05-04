Dubai: The UAE has confirmed Eid Al Fitr holidays for the public sector. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed on Tuesday that public sector employees will get days off in celebration of Eid, starting from the 29th day of Ramadan to the 3rd day of Shawwal according to the Islamic calendar.
While the exact dates are subject to moon-sighting, the 29th of Ramadan corresponds to Tuesday, May 11. This would mean a long weekend for employees of the UAE public sector. The 3rd day of Shawwal is expected to be on Saturday, May 15.
In the UAE, public and private sector employees have a unified calendar of holidays but the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) will make the official announcement for private sector employees.
Roughly translated, Eid Al Fitr means the “festival of ending the fast” it is marked by a special prayer on the morning of the first of Shawwal.