Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for 2021.
According to a tweet by the ministry, Ramadan 29 from Shawwal 3 of 1442 Hijri will be paid holidys on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr
Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that public sector employees will get days off in celebration of Eid, starting from the 29th day of Ramadan to the 3rd day of Shawwal according to the Islamic calendar.
While the exact dates are subject to moon-sighting, the 29th of Ramadan corresponds to Tuesday, May 11. This would mean a long weekend for employees of the UAE public sector. The 3rd day of Shawwal is expected to be on Saturday, May 15.