Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have announced an extension of COVID-19 precautionary measures in the emirate.
The decision will be in effect until August 31 and includes the following measures:
Shopping centres to operate at 60% capacity
Public beaches and parks to operate at 70% capacity
Public transport to operate at 50% capacity
Cinemas, recreational activities, and closed hall events to operate and be held at 50% capacity
Weddings and family gatherings to be attended by no more than 10 people
Funerals to be attended by no more than 20 people
Restaurants and cafes to maintain a distance of 2 meters between tables and not allow more than 4 people per table, except for members of the same family
Social distance of 2 meters to be maintained at all times and masks to be worn in all public places.
The authority also announced that attendance at all public events, exhibitions and activities - including sports, cultural, social and artistic - are restricted only to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, or are participating in the clinical trials of the same.
In addition to this, a negative PCR test result, obtained within a maximum of 48 hours before the event, must be presented.
Proof of the vaccination can be presented through the Al Hosn app.