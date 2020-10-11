RAK Police launched its bicycle patrols in May. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police Bike Patrols fined 8,737 people from June 29 till October 1 for violating COVID-19 guidelines. The move was part of the campaign to prevent violations in a bid to curb COVID-19 spread.

Ras Al Khaimah Police has emphasised its commitment to monitoring violations of precautionary measures as defined by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. “The fines were issued against people who committed violations. The most common violations were not wearing masks and failing to comply with social distancing and family gathering.”

The actions were based on the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to implement best policing practices that contribute to improving performance, public awareness, community protection, and a sense of safety and security.

Place and number of violations Al Qawasim Corniche Ras Al Khaimah

* 1392 fines of not adhering to social distancing

* 2201 fines for not wearing mask

*1153 fines for family gathering

Corniche Ras Al Khaimah

*1535 fines of not adhering to social distancing

* 2244 fines for not wearing mask

* 212 fines for family gathering

Bike patrols, equipped with the latest technologies, were launched based on the directives of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan, Commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, in May this year. Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the bicycle patrols aim to enhance response times and ensure security and stability in the community. Each patrol consists of two bicycles, one officer on each, which is fitted with emergency lights as well as equipped with tools for communication with the police operation room.

Field deployment

As many as 12 patrols have been deployed in the field and the team has completed around 3,420 hours of work, at a rate of three hours per day over 85 days. During this period, it covered residential neighbourhoods, public beaches and tourist places. As many as 4,445 fines were issued for not wearing mask, 1,365 fines were issued for family gatherings and 2,927 for not adhering to social distancing rules.