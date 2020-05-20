The deceased was a kind-hearted person who laid his life in the line of duty, say friends

Dubai: A Pakistan doctor Mohammad Usman died from coronavirus in Abu Dhabi, Gulf News has learnt.

Dr Usman who has been serving in the UAE for the last 10 years contracted coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital in Abu Dhabi after he developed COVID-19 symptoms. He breathed his last on Friday and was buried in Abu Dhabi on Monday. His body could not be flown back home due to COVID-19 guidelines, which restrict repatriation of coronavirus victims.

Dr Usman worked in a private clinic in Abu Dhabi as a general practitioner. He is survived by his wife and two sons aged five and four.

Ambassador promises help

Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Ghulam Dastgir confirmed the death of Dr Usman and paid him rich tribute. “We are all sad on Dr Usman’s sudden death. He was a frontline soldier who dedicatedly performed his duty. He sacrificed his life while serving others. We are in touch with his family to provide any possible help,” he told Gulf News when contacted.

The Ambassador said that the family wanted to take the body back home but could not do so because of restrictions on repatriation of bodies of COVID-19 victims. He also assured that he would help the family get all pending dues of Dr Usman from his employer with the help of UAE authorities.

Going through tough time

Dr Usman’s friends and colleagues remembered him as a dignified person who was always ready to help people. “He was a kind soul and performed his duty very honestly even during this difficult time. He was treating dozens of patients every day in a private clinic he had recently joined in Abu Dhabi,” said Dr VSN Kiran Kumar, his close friend and ex-colleague. Dr Kumar who is from India, said Dr Usman was going through a difficult time due to some non-payment of salaries from his previous employer. He said that his family including his wife and two small boys needed support.

“Dr Usman was a noble soul, gentleman to the core, very caring and non-controversial person who will be missed for a long time,” he added.

Provides free treatment to poor

Dr Jamsheed Khan, who is a relative of the deceased, told Gulf News that Dr Usman originally belonged to Rawalakot in Pakistan Administered Kashmir. “He was very popular in his village back home. He would treat hundreds of people of his area free of cost whenever he went on holidays back home,” he added.

He was just like my brother. “I must appeal to the Pakistan government to help his family because his wife does not work and he has two small boys. They do not have any source of income,” he said.