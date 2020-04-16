Overseas Pakistanis can extend expired passports for one year at the diplomatic missions

Pakistan extends validity of expired passports and national identity cards until June 30. Image Credit: Gulf News/archive

Dubai: Pakistan government announced that it will extend the validity of expired passports and the computerised national identity cards (CNIC) until June 30.

According to a notification issued by the Ministery of Interior of Pakistan, all Pakistanis, including those living abroad, need not to be worried about renewal of their expired passports and CNIC or Pakistan Origin Cards (POCs).

The government has automatically extended validity on these documents until June 30 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Offices of the authorities concerned are also closed across Pakistan.

All the passport issuing authorities at home and abroad have been advised to accept expired ID cards until further orders for any consular services, said the notification.

Expired passports can also be extended manually for a period of one year at the Pakistani consulates and embassies for a fee of Rs1,000 (Dh23) only.

Pakistani missions in the UAE have already stopped consular services except for emergency cases.

Since the services are suspended, manual endorsement and registration for the newborn babies may be made in passport of one parent, reported APP.

The notification further clarifies that Pakistani missions abroad have been advised that passport applications could be processed through online services.The circular further adds - in case a passport is not received by the applicant through online service due to suspension of operation of international flights, a manual extension might be granted on their existing passports.

