Pak expatriates urged not to visit the consulate or embassy except for emergency services

Pakistani missions in the UAE have advised the community not to visit the consulate or the embassy except for emergency. The decision has been taken to prevent coronavirus spread. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Gulf News/archive

No regular passport and ID card renewal service

Visit in case of emergency cases

Existing passports can be renewed for one year in case of emergency

Urgent attestation services available

Avoid gatherings and stay home

Dubai: Pakistani diplomatic missions in the UAE have stopped consular services including passport and ID card renewals with immediate effect.

The missions on Monday have appealed to the Pakistani community in the UAE to avoid visiting the consulate or the embassy for any consular services. The missions are only open for emergency services for at least 15 days. Community will be informed once the regular services are resumed.

“All Pakistani nationals living in Dubai and Northern Emirates are informed that all services in Consulate General of Pakistan will remain suspended till next notification. The Consulate will remain open only for emergency services,” tweeted Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai on Monday.

Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, told Gulf News, that services would remain suspended for at least two weeks or until further notice. He said that the decision has been taken in line with the preacutionery measures taken by the UAE government. “It is very important to avoid gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. We have taken this decision because we also want to avoid rush and observe social distancing,” he explained. Around 1000 to 1200 applicant visit the consulate every working day for various consular services but mainly for the renewal of passports and national identity cards.

It is very important to avoid gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. We have taken this decision because we also want to avoid rush and observe social distancing. - Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai

Ali advised the community member to stay at home because flights are also closed for two weeks and there is no point in coming to the consulate for renewal of passports or ID cards.

One year extention for passports

Also, he added, the consulate would extend the existing passport for one year without the need to apply for the new one. Those who are in urgent need to renew their passport for visa or other needs can still get their service.

Attestation service

For those who are worried about renewing their national identity cards, the government has extended the validity of identity cards which expired after September 19 to July 2020. So there is no need to go to the consulate for renewal of ID cards.

Similar measures have been taken by the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The Consul General further clarified that those who needed to get their marriage certificates or educational degrees attested, in emergency, can still come to the consulate. Also people who needed help in case of death certificate or urgent help can contact the consulate.

Consul General Ali said that the Consulate would regularly update the community through its social media accounts.

Emergency numbers

Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s WatsApp No. 00971563962911 (only in case of emergency)