Dubai: Pakistan Consuale General in Dubai has shut all consular services except for sheer emergencies for the next two weeks due to enhanced 24-hour movement restrictions in the emirate.

The Consulate has advised all Pakistani expatriates not to visit the diplomatic mission until the 24-hour movement restrictions are imposed in Dubai. “We are not offering any passport or ID card renewal services in addition to any other routine services for the next two weeks or until further notice,” said a spokesperson at the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai. He said that only those who are need of immediate help or have any emergency situation can call the consulate for help.

The consulate has also advised residents on its twitter account to register online in case they need ration. The consulate staff will contact them to provide the ration at their door steps.

“Keeping in view Dubai Government’s 24-hour sterilisation programme and restriction on movements for two weeks, all needy Pakistani nationals in Dubai and Northern Emirates are requested to register for ration online,” the consulate says on its official twitter handle.

Earlier, Ahmed Amjad Ai, Consul General of Pakistani in Dubai, told Gulf News that the consulate staff would continue to work to distribute food and to handle any emergency situation.

He said the consulate would continue to provide free ration to those who are in need. “We have already provided food bags including rice, sugar, flour, cereals, pulses and other essential items to around 4000 need people,” he added.

Consul General Ali reiterated that people should not gather outside the consulate and strictly follow the instructions from the Dubai government regarding staying at home. “We are trying to provide food to those who register with us,” he said.