Ras Al Khaimah: An Asian groom was arrested in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) for violation of COVID-19 safety protocol during his wedding reception in a hall here.
According to RAK Police, the groom published videos on social media, breaking the safety measures and violating the UAE Attorney General’s decision and in accordance with the list of violations and administrative penalties to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The man was referred to the Emergency, Disasters and Crisis Prosecution for legal action.
RAK police said they won’t be lenient with anyone who violates the protocol on COVID-19 and urged the public to be cautious and comply with the precautionary measures.