Dubai: Citizens of Portugal living in the UAE can now collect their newly-issued passports at the Portugal Passport Collection Centres jointly launched by the Embassy of Portugal in the UAE and VFS Global, a visa and consular service provider for governments and diplomatic missions.

Officially launched on August 16, VFS Global’s Portugal Passport Collection Centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai “will ensure the safe and secure delivery” of newly issued passports to customers.

In Dubai, the centre is located at Wafi Mall, 2nd Floor, Falcon, Phase 2. In Abu Dhabi, the centre is in The Mall, World Trade Centre, Level B2. The centres are operational from Sunday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Portugal in Abu Dhabi will continue to accept applications for issuance and renewal of passports.

Before this, Portuguese living in Dubai had to visit the Portugal Embassy in Abu Dhabi for passport collection. With the opening of the new Passport Collection Centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, customers will reduce travel time and have an additional avenue for passport collection.

Applications only at embassy

However, Passport Collection Centres do not accept applications for issuance of new passport or renewal of passport. Portuguese citizens living in the UAE are requested to submit applications in person at the Embassy of Portugal in Abu Dhabi.

Chris Dix, Head of Business Development, VFS Global, said: “With the launch of the new centres, we further enhance our relationship with the Embassy of Portugal in the UAE. Outsourcing the passport collection process to VFS Global gives the Embassy a trusted partner with established infrastructure and expertise in handling sensitive documents. We are delighted to provide a convenient and secure passport collection platform to Portuguese nationals in the UAE.”

