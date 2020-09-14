Dubai: A Dubai driver has been accused of endangering the life of a policeman, who tried to arrest him for possessing illegal drugs.
A Dubai Court of First Instance heard that an Emirati policeman was trying to arrest the 29-year-old Emirati defendant in Al Barsha area when the latter tried to run-over the policeman, crashed his vehicle into the police patrol car and tried to evade arrest.
In February this year, Dubai Police received information about another defendant who was consuming drugs inside a hotel room and looking to sell drugs to others.
“The defendants were inside a car at the main entrance to the hotel. I arrested the first defendant as he stepped out of the car, while my colleague tried to open the driver-side door,” said the 25-year-old Emirati policeman on record.
“The defendant drove the car while the policeman was still holding on to the door handle.”
The police patrol car then blocked the way, but the defendant drove his vehicle straight at the patrol car and crashed into it and sped off.
“He managed to escape and I believe the drugs were inside the vehicle,” the policeman added.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with resisting arrest, endangering the lives of policemen and damaging a police patrol vehicle.
The defendant will remain in custody.