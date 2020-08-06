Directive was issued by the Philippines government to wear face shield for travellers

Dubai: Starting August 15, wearing a face shield is a must for all travellers going to Manila via Cebu Pacific (CEB), the airline confirmed to Gulf News on Thursday.

“In line with directives issued by the Philippines government, Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, is making it compulsory for all passengers — including travellers flying the Dubai-Manila route — to wear face shields throughout the entire flight, effective August 15, 2020,” CEB said in a statement.

“This is on top of the mandatory use of face masks upon entering the Dubai Airport terminal until arrival of passengers at their destination. Travel regulations issued by the governments of the Philippines and the UAE will be implemented as necessary and applicable,” the Philippines’ largest budget carrier added.

Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country’s flag carrier, has yet to make its own announcement.

Preventive measures

CEB said it will also continue to implement enhanced bio-security preventive measures to keep all passengers and personnel safe as part of the measures to tackle COVID-19. These include daily cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, rapid antibody testing for all front-liners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures.

Before going to the airport, CEB passengers are advised to check for real-time flight status on CEB’s website. Travellers have been advised not to go to the airport unless the flight schedule is verified and confirmed.

CEB said: “This is a developing situation. CEB may adjust flights depending on government regulations. The airline will contact passengers through the email addresses and mobile numbers provided upon booking for any information regarding their flights.”

COVID-19 cases

As of August 6, the Philippines has registered a total of 119,460 COVID-19 cases, including 2,150 deaths and 66,837 recoveries.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila and four nearby provinces under so-called modified enhanced community quarantine” (MECQ) or strict stay-at-home orders until August 18, following the spike in cases after the country eased the lockdown in June.

Starting August 15, all commuters across the Philippines will be required to wear face shields on top of a mandatory face mask. This serves as an additional layer of protection against infection, the Philippine Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on Wednesday.