Dubai: Burj Khalifa on Sunday night lit up in colours of the Swiss flag as a "thank you" to Switzerland for projecting the UAE flag on the Matterhorn mountain in the Alps.

As a gesture of mutual support, the Swiss flag will be displayed on a number of buildings in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the next few days, including Burj Khalifa, ADNOC Building, Abu Dhabi Global Market Building, Emirates Palace, Khalifa University and Sheikh Zayed Bridge.

In a statement, Zermatt dedicated the projection to the citizens and residents of UAE, saying: “Many countries suffer from the coronavirus. We give hope and strength to the people of the UAE and the many expats living there. The Matterhorn shines for them tonight. Together we will overcome the crisis. Therefore we have projected the flag of UAE٫ the Matterhorn, more than 1,000 metres [tall]. We express our solidarity with UAE and hope that this sign will give all people hope and courage to overcome the crisis.”