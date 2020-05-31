Canada Visa Application Centre reopens in Dubai with limited services on May 31 Image Credit:

Dubai: The Canada Visa Application Centre has resumed to offer limited visa services from Sunday, May 31.

The visa centre will only complete the pending applications, according to a statement issued by the VFS Global, an international visa outsourcing company which houses the centre at Wafi Centre in Dubai.

The centre will not accept any new visa application until further notice. The limited visa services being offered currently include accepting biometric collection from customers who have prior appointment and biometric instruction letter (BIL). It will also handle return of passports and supporting documents through courier services.

In order to ensure a safe, productive work environment for employees, while still protecting communities to the maximum extent possible from the spread of the COVID-19, the VFS Global has established standardised protective measures to be followed across the centre including specific social distancing and sanitisation.