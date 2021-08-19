Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced the National Sterilisation Programme has achieved its objectives and will conclude today, Thursday, 19 August 2021.
According to Abu Dhabi Media Office tweet, the committee thanks the public for its cooperation and advises all community members to continue to adhere to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee had launched a national disinfection programme on July 19 from 12 midnight to 5am.
The committee had also announced imposing restrictions on the movement of individuals, traffic and public transport during the 5-hour curfew. Also, people will have to stay at home and not to leave except to buy their essential food items and medicines.