It is not logical for a person to apply for permit to go out after 10pm, says official

Sheikh Zayed Road on Thursday night, as the UAE's sterilisation drive began. Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai residents can still apply for a movement permit to go out between the hours of 10pm to 6am if they have a medical emergency, Gulf News has learnt.

“Please note that all permits will be automatically rejected except for medical emergency permits,” the Dubai Police permit website says before people request the permit.

According to Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, the website is still working since the days of the 24 hour movement restriction, which was eased at the start of Ramadan, but most permits are getting rejected unless they are medical emergencies.

“Permits are issued only for people with medical emergencies because there is enough time for everybody to get their needs between 6am and 10pm. It is not logical that someone ask for permit to buy groceries after 10pm.” said Major General Al Gaithi.

People who move in the city without a permit after 10pm will be subject to a fine Dh3,000.

Major General Al Gaithi, said that police are issuing direct fines for people violating movement restrictions not warning fines like before.

“Before we used to issue warning fines to educate the public. Now police are issuing direct fines on violators. There is no reason for anyone to go out during movement restriction hours as they have 14 hours to get their needs,” he added.

Residents who wish to go out on essential trips during the sterilisation restrictions must apply for a movement permit in line with the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management’s directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The online system requires residents to state their reason for going outside, even in cases of emergency.

It also requires people to fill in details like their nationality, job, phone number, ID number and car licence plate number if they are driving, or mention any sort of transportation being used.