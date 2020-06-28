Abu Dhabi: The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCCA) has announced a temporary suspension of flights from Pakistan until a laboratory is set up for COVID-19 tests, from Monday.
The move is a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of arrivals from Pakistan.
The GCCA said that passengers on all flights, including transit ones, will not be received at UAE airports until the establishment of a laboratory designated for conducting COVID-19 tests.
The authority urged passengers who are affected the decision to contact and follow up with airline companies to reschedule their flights. ould be temporarily suspended. The suspension will stay in effect until a laboratory is set up for relevant tests.